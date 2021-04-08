Despite parent, student concerns, Bright Futures bill continues to Senate subcommittee for review

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Senate education bill introduced by State Sen. Dennis Baxley, of Ocala, continues to make its way through Senate committees, even after parents and students have voiced concerns that the legislation would take away scholarship money from college and university students.

“Student Financial Aid” Senate Bill 86 was first filed in February and just completed its third reading on Wednesday in the Senate.

On Thursday, the bill is up for review with the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education. The subcommittee meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. and is carried live on the Florida Channel.

The bill specifically targets the Bright Futures Scholarship, Florida Academic Scholars and Florida Medallion Scholars.

Ad

[TRENDING: Some vaccines more effective than others? | Ranking Disney World rides: Here’s the list | DeSantis gets J&J jab]

Bright Futures students are currently eligible for 100% or 75% of tuition but under this bill, that would depend on their education track.

Under the legislation, the Board of Governors would create a list of degree programs that do not lead to direct employment, which would be reviewed yearly. Students studying programs on the list would receive reduced funding and students studying majors not on the list may receive the full funding from Bright Futures scholarship program.

Ad

Soon after the original bill was proposed, Jocelyn Meyer, a senior at Rockledge High School, created an online petition that now has more than 139,000 signatures.

Following backlash to the initial bill, Senate Republicans amended the legislation. The amended bill was approved by members of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, six to three.

If approved Thursday, the bill will move on to the Florida House.

If the bill passes, it will go into effect July 1 and would impact students beginning in the 2022-23 academic year. Students already in college on Bright Futures will not be affected and will continue to receive their approved funding until they graduate college.