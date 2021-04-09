Mobile COVID-19 vaccination event targets college students in Seminole County

Seminole County leaders are making sure younger people have their chance to get the COIVD-19 vaccine by taking the shots directly to them.

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are making sure younger people have their chance to get the COIVD-19 vaccine by taking the shots directly to them.

The county is teaming up with the health department and Seminole State College to host a mobile vaccination event at the Sanford campus on Friday and Saturday.

Seminole State student Bella Garcia said she became eligible to get the vaccine this week when the state opened eligibility to all adults. She said at first she didn’t even bother trying to make an appointment.

“I was assuming that everything was going to be booked up, so I didn’t even try until I got the email,” Garcia said.

Garcia said she received an email to her Seminole State student email account with information about the mobile vaccination site coming to campus.

College leaders said they’re offering 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the event on both Friday and Saturday. All appointments are booked.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said this event specifically targeted students, professors, and staff.

“I think it’s very important to be exactly where the students are so it’s very easy for them to access. It’s a very comfortable environment for them because they’re already going to class here,” Harris said.

Seminole State President Dr. Georgia Lorenz said she hopes this mobile vaccination site will bring them one step closer to a sense of normalcy.

“We’re really hoping that fall 2021 will look a lot more like fall 2019 and of course the vaccination efforts are a huge part of that,” Lorenz said.

This comes as we’re seeing more COVID-19 vases in Florida. According to the state’s latest report, more than 7,800 positive cases were reported on Thursday. That is more than 2,000 cases from the day before.

Seminole County Health Department officer Donna Walsh said more than 50% of the positive cases in Seminole County are in people ages 15 to 44.

“Even though our younger population tend to be less symptomatic or asymptomatic, they can spread, as we’ve said from the beginning, they can certainly spread this virus to others,” Walsh said.

The county is hoping vaccination events like this will help stop the spread of the virus.

Many people, like Kenny Baker, said they are happy to do their part to bring an end to the pandemic.

“It’s so easy and if you have the time, it feels good to be part of shutting it down,” Baker said.

As of Friday afternoon, appointments were still available for next week at Seminole County’s fixed vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall. Click here for ticket information.

Seminole County leaders said they are also planning vaccination events at large employers in the area, as well as an event for high school students ages 16 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at Winter Springs High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Appointments are required for the event and can be made at this link, according to Seminole County Public Schools.