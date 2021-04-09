COVID-19 vaccine event coming to Winter Springs High School

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A COVID-19 vaccine event will be held at Winter Springs High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Appointments are required for the event and can be made at this link, according to Seminole County Public Schools.

[RELATED: Mobile COVID-19 vaccination event targets college students in Seminole County]

Anyone 16 or older can sign up for an appointment. People ages 16 and 17 must be with a parent or guardian and have their consent.

Seminole County leaders are making a push to make the vaccine more accessible for students and teachers.

[TRENDING: Truck driver accused of kidnapping women | GROSS: World’s longest fingernails | Fla. sues CDC over cruises]

Ad

County health leaders said the majority of people testing positive for the coronavirus are between the ages of 15-44.

The county also plans to have vaccination events at large employers in Seminole County.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.