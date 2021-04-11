Crews battle overnight blaze at Lake Mary home

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Crews battled an overnight house fire in Lake Mary, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The department worked with the Lake Mary Fire Department to put out hot spots just before 6 a.m. after knocking out the main fire, according to a tweet.

ROYAL GARDENS FIRE: SCFD, LMFD onscene at 2-Alarm structure fire in Lake Mary. Main fire out, crews working on “hot spots”; all occupants evacuated successfully. pic.twitter.com/rgY79Z8ZZ5 — SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 11, 2021

Fire crews said everyone in the home made it out safely.

Information on the cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.