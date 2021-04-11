Local News

Crews battle overnight blaze at Lake Mary home

All occupants evacuated safely

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

seminole county
House fire in Lake Mary. (Image: Seminole County Fire Department) (WKMG)

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Crews battled an overnight house fire in Lake Mary, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The department worked with the Lake Mary Fire Department to put out hot spots just before 6 a.m. after knocking out the main fire, according to a tweet.

Fire crews said everyone in the home made it out safely.

Information on the cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

