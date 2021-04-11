House fire reported near Universal Studios in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are responding to a house fire near Universal Studios in Orange County, according to officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said crews were working to contain the blaze at a home on Shoreline Drive near Turkey Lake Road Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, crews arrived at the scene and found heavy flames blasting through the roof of the home. The fire was still very active around 3 p.m.

It’s unclear what prompted the flames or whether anyone was inside the home at the time.

The fire was reported around the same time strong storms moved through the region, bringing lightning, hail, heavy rain and strong winds. Officials said a house fire in Mount Dora was sparked by a lightning strike.

Officials said they’re still working to confirm if weather played a role in the Orange County fire.

No other details were immediately available.

