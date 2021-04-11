News 6 space expert talks all things Mars

ORLANDO, Fla. – NASA is set to mark a major milestone in its mission on Mars.

News 6 space expert Emilee Speck sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth for “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to talk all things Mars.

[TRENDING: Why you shouldn’t laminate vax card | Man found dead in truck after fiery crash near UCF | Florida sees rise in cases]

She explains the next steps for the Perseverance rover, as its Ingenuity helicopter prepares to take flight for the first time.

Ad

The flight was originally scheduled for Sunday, but NASA officials confirmed Saturday the flight would take place no sooner than Wednesday.

Speck also talks about SpaceX, its Starlink constellation, and what people can do to get internet access through SpaceX.

For more information on the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter’s test flight, check out ClickOrlando.com/space.