Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Florida girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued for a 13-year-old Tallahassee girl who was last seen Tuesday, according to a release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials are asking for help locating Nevaeh Kenyon, who was last seen near the 6000 block of Wessex Court in Tallahassee.

Kenyon was described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. She wears glasses and her ears are pierced, according to the alert.

Kenyon was last seen wearing white tennis shoes and may have a light pink backpack with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 805-606-5800 or call 911.