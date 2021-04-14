Electrical issue shuts down portion of Semoran Boulevard

An issue with a live electrical wire caused authorities to shut down Semoran Boulevard on April 14, 2021.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An electrical issue has forced a portion of Semoran Boulevard to be shut down during the rush hour commute on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 5:40 p.m. that a live electrical wire is coming down at Banchory Road, forcing Semoran Boulevard to be closed to traffic in both directions.

[TRENDING: Hilarious: Women try to get baby gator out of house | Disney changes ‘look’ for cast members | Meteor lights up Fla. sky]

Ad

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Pictures and video from the scene showed patrol vehicles blocking the intersection and a cherry picker near the power lines.

It’s unknown what caused the issue. Records show Duke Energy reported a power outage in the area at about 4 p.m. that affected approximately 1,660 customers. Power was restored by 5:30 p.m.