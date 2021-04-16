Interactive van Gogh exhibit coming to secret Orlando location this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. – The wildly popular interactive art exhibit featuring Vincent van Gogh’s most well-known impressionist paintings is coming to Orlando, but where exactly is being kept a secret until later this fall.

Tickets went on sale Thursday for the exhibit if you signed up for the email list, but the public sale starts April 17. The show has already made stops in Miami and Tampa and other major cities across the U.S.

The immersive experience designed by Massimiliano Siccardi combines music, projected images and video displaying van Gogh’s detailed works, including Starry Night, Sunflowers and more, according to the organizers.

“Lose yourself in the ultimate immersive art experience – surrounded by over 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius,” the website reads.

The exhibit is family friendly.

Beginning Oct. 7, the experience is coming to a “historic venue in the heart of Orlando,” which provides some clues as to where the show will be held, but if you purchase tickets you won’t be given the address until closer to the opening date.

Tickets start at $40 plus fees and go up to $99 for the VIP Flex tickets which includes flexible admission priority access, a poster and other swag.

For more information and tickets visit Orlandovangogh.com.