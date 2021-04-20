Orlando police credit community relationships for getting guns, drugs off streets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officers say community relationships helped them get results in pulling guns and thousands of dollars worth of drugs off the streets.

Police announced the results of Operation 3x Cray on Tuesday.

Community members in the Carver Shores, Richmond Heights and Washington Shores communities came to police complaining about drug sales in their neighborhoods, according to the news release.

From that information and additional investigation, officers were able to get search warrants for four homes, records show.

Police said they executed those warrants on April 8 and April 12, resulting in the seizure of 13 guns — including five that were reported stolen — nearly 6.5 pounds of MDMA, more than 11 pounds of marijuana, $10,000 in stolen merchandise from all around the state and across state lines — and nearly $12,000 in cash.

Some of the stolen items recovered, in addition to the stolen guns, include computers, various electronics, power tools, blenders, mixers, air fryers and other household appliances.

Investigators said they are still searching for three men on warrants stemming from Operation 3x Cray — Dequez Ferrell, 22, Javin Bouie, 32, and Anthony Littles, 29.

Anyone with information on where these men could be is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

