Walk-ups available at Oviedo Mall vaccination site

OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County is adding another option when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine.

From now on, people will be able to walk up to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Oviedo Mall. However, officials said appointments are still preferred.

“We have heard from folks that they aren’t sure when they’ll have availability with the flexibility to be able to come when they want to. I think we are at a point now where we can allow that to occur,” Alan Harris with Emergency Management said.

Harris explained there’s still demand for the vaccine in Seminole County, compared to other counties that are seeing a slowdown at sites like the Orange County Convention Center, where thousands of appointments are still available.

“One county we heard from yesterday on the state call had 34 people out of an event of 500, so that’s not occurring here so I can’t say the demand is gone,” Harris explained.

Harris said appointments are still available for Thursday and Friday at the Oviedo Mall, but Saturday all appointments are booked.