Florida reports 4,919 new COVID-19 cases as CDC advisers meet to discuss J&J vaccine use

ORLANDO, Fla. – Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting to discuss the risks and benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following its pause in use because of several severe clot cases in the U.S.

Six women developed extreme clotting after receiving the J&J vaccine, with one 18-year-old woman receiving three brain surgeries related to the clots, according to the Associated Press. The advisers to the CDC met last week to discuss the vaccine and decided further evidence was needed before moving forward with a decision on use.

The advisers are scheduled to meet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a portion of the meeting dedicated to assessing the risk and benefit of the vaccine, according to a draft agenda.

Earlier this week, the European Union’s drug regulatory agency said it found a “possible link” between the J&J vaccine and the rare blood clots, but ultimately decided to move forward using the vaccine with a warning added to the label.

Locally, health leaders are continuing to urge younger people to get vaccinated. In Seminole County, leaders are reporting the young adult age group is being hospitalized at an alarming rate.

“We’ve seen a significant increase as compared to prior waves on younger patients being admitted to the hospital. I’d say the average age now is around 50 years old, 45 to 50 years old,” Dr. Eduardo Oliveria with AdventHealth said. “But we have patients anywhere from 23 years old to 75 years old being admitted to our hospitals.”

