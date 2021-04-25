‘Clear your conscience:’ Sheriff’s office offers $50,000 reward for information in 1994 Volusia cold case

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Sunday marks 27 years since a 15-year-old DeLand student was found murdered, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is upping the reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Investigators said 15-year-old Laralee Spear, a DeLand High School student, was sexually assaulted and killed shortly after getting off her school bus on April 25, 1994. She was found just 200 yards from her home on Deerfoot Road outside DeLand.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant owner struggling to find workers | City of Orlando: ‘Our current way of life isn’t sustainable’ | Easy $50? Florida McDonald’s offers incentive for interviews]

Ad

The reward has been increased to $50,000, double the amount offered by the sheriff’s office just one month ago.

Spear’s mother reported her missing around 4:05 p.m., about 50 minutes after the 15-year-old girl got off the school bus. Deputies arrived minutes after and found her body near a burned-down house around 5:35 p.m.

“We do have forensic evidence there that as time goes by, DNA improves, the technology improves but there are people who know who that was, too,” Chitwood said in March.

The sheriff’s office also released a video to help generate interest in the case and hopefully receive critical information.