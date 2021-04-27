‘We should not deny ourselves:’ Descendants of Black experiment victims encourage people to get vaccinated

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Some of the descendants of victims of the study near Tuskegee, Alabama are speaking out and encouraging others to trust the medical experts and get vaccinated — all as they’re working to dispel myths and tell the untold stories from that 40-year study.

83-year-old Orange County resident Leo Ware will never forget what he says happened to both his grandfathers during an experimental study.

“It’s no question what happened was wrong,” Ware said. “They thought they were being treated but it wasn’t for the syphilis it was for what they call bad blood.”

Researchers told the men they were being treated for “bad blood,” but they did not receive the proper treatment needed to cure their illness. More than 600 Black men were originally used in the study, according to Voices for Our Fathers Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness to the men victimized by the study.

He said they both went blind, but never knew they were part of the United States Public Health Service syphilis study at Tuskegee. It was a 40-year study where hundreds of Black men were untreated for syphilis.

“They didn’t give them the cure. They just wanted to see what the disease was going to do,” Ware said.

Monday, several descendants from the study met with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and his wife Rep. Val Demings (D- Fla.) to share their stories and also to discuss the misconceptions.

