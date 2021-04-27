Westgate Resorts hoping to hire 865 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando-area’s Westgate Resorts held a job fair Tuesday in an effort to fill hundreds of positions with the hotel and resort destination company.

The company said it’s seeking 865 full and part-time workers, as well as seasonal workers for its Orlando resorts.

Westgate was looking to hire a variety of positions even beyond the job fair Tuesday, including front desk workers, resort management, housekeeping, security and others.

The job fair ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 9500 Turkey Lake Road.

Luis Cones, 20, arrived in Orlando from Venezuela three years ago. He recently got his authorization to work and is wasting no time applying for a job in the hospitality industry at one of the Westgate Lakes Resorts in Central Florida.

“This is going to be my first job in Orlando,” Cones said. “I’m really excited ‘cause I know this type of job is going to allow me to meet new people, people from other countries. I want to be interacting with people, solving other people’s problems.”

Cones was among hundreds of job applicants who came ready to impress managers in a variety of departments from security, food and beverage to engineering. Dee and Darral Goodman are hopeful they’ll find the right job at the event as well.

