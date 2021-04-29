Melbourne man threw baby causing possible permanent brain damage, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man admitted to becoming frustrated and throwing a baby to the ground causing severe injuries, according to Melbourne police.

Cristian Cubillos, 30, was caring for the boy on Tuesday when the child became lethargic and inactive, according to the report. Cubillos called the child’s other caregiver, who was at work, saying he was concerned, police said. The two took the child to Holmes Regional Medical Center where medical staff told police his behavior was consistent with a traumatic head injury.

A brain scan showed the child had a brain compression, brain hemorrhage and a depressed fracture to the back of his head. Due to the severity of his injuries, the baby was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Hospital staff at Holmes reported their suspicions about abuse to Melbourne police.

Cubillos initially told detectives the baby was taking a nap and hit his head when he rolled over, according to the report. After being confronted with the child’s injuries Cubillos told police he was attempting to console the baby because he was crying and he became frustrated. He then “violently threw” the baby down onto the living room floor causing him to hit the back of his head. After he hit the floor the child became lethargic, Cubillos told police.

The child remains at Arnold Palmer Hospital where medical staff says he may suffer from permanent blindness and other neurological issues as the result of his injury.

Cubillos is charged with aggravated child abuse as aggravated assault.