City of St. Cloud employee arrested for DUI after hit-and-run in municipal truck, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police arrested a City of St. Cloud employee after the man was caught drunk behind the wheel of a municipal truck after a hit-and-run crash, according to an arrest report.

Jeremy Avery, 34, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a dispatch call about a white Ford F550 bearing a City of St. Cloud tag that crashed into several vehicles in the area of New York Avenue and 10th Street, then drove off.

[TRENDING: Thousands skipping 2nd vaccine dose | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Florida legislature passes controversial vote-by-mail bill]

Ad

An officer located the truck just before 5 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop along New York Avenue, records show. The truck stopped after it almost slammed into mailboxes.

The officer ordered the driver to put the car in park, but the driver, Avery, appeared confused and slowly started trying to drive away, according to the report. Police said the officer walked alongside the driver’s side and continued to order Avery to stop the car, which he eventually did.

Police said Avery was not able to stand up on his own after he was removed from the truck and placed in cuffs. He was wearing a City of St. Cloud T-shirt and had his city employee ID on him at the time of the arrest, records show.

Police said Avery was slurring his speech and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot when he was arrested. During a search of the truck, police said they found an open bottle of Fireball whiskey and a water bottle that also smelled of alcohol.