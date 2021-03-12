Men accused of murdering St. Cloud woman to appear in court

OSCEOLA COUNTY – Two men charged with murder in the death of a St. Cloud woman are expected to be back in court Friday morning.

A motion hearing is scheduled for Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera, both of whom are facing murder charges in the death of Otero-Rivera’s estranged wife, Nicole Montalvo.

[TRENDING: 3 children, 2 adults killed in ‘horrific’ crash | Motorcyclist killed in crash -- with bear | $1,400 payments by this weekend?]

Ad

Montalvo, 33, was reported missing in October 2019 after she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school. Her dismembered remains were later found buried on property owned by the Riveras.

Otero-Rivera’s mother, Wanda Rivera, was also arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, accessory after the fact to a felony of the first-degree murder and providing false information to law enforcement during an investigation. However, court records show the charges against her have been dropped.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to being at 10 a.m.