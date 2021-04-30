Teenager shot during disturbance in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a teenager was shot during a disturbance involving a group of juveniles Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at The Park at Collington Apartments on Pine Hills Road around 3:15 p.m.

The teenager who was shot was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials didn’t provide information on the nature of the disturbance involving the four juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.