Flagler deputies locate suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: The sheriff’s office said the suspect has been located.

PREVIOUS: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 35-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said around 11:30 a.m. that deputies are searching for Kyle Knever in the area of Wells Place and Commerce Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Sheriff: Osceola deputies fired, suspended over ‘offensive remarks’ | Central Fla. officials respond to mask advisory | Man shot at Cape Canaveral bar]

Ad

Knever is being considered armed and dangerous, and residents in the area are asked to stay indoors at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing tie-dye shorts and a white shirt, though deputies say he may have changed his clothes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 313-4911 and not approach the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.