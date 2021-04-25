17-year-old shot in Flagler, airlifted to hospital

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital after being shot late Saturday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting just before midnight Saturday in Palm Coast. The sheriff’s office said they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound on Roxland Lane.

“At this time we do not believe that this was a random attack,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “We are actively piecing together the events that led up to this incident and are following all leads that have been uncovered. We ask the community to send tips if they have any information that may help in this investigation.”

The boy was airlifted to a hospital to be treated for his injury. The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to send an email to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or call 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-37949. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-8477. You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.