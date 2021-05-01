Woman arrested after crash, shots fired at Sam’s Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a woman after a Friday night incident that began with a crash on Beach Boulevard followed by shots fired at a nearby Sam’s Club, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a crash on Beach at Anniston Road at about 9:30 p.m. pulled out a gun, pointed it at the others involved but did not fire.

Investigators said the woman then walked away from the crash and went to a nearby Sam’s Club where she pulled a gun on several people at a food truck but did not pull the trigger.

The store was closed but police said the woman fired shots through the front glass door of the store and entered. She walked around for a few minutes, shot multiple rounds before leaving through a side door.

Officers arrested the woman before taking her to a hospital. Officers said she had injuries on her legs, likely from the broken glass. No one else was hurt.

Police said the woman, whose name was not released at the scene, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and burglary with a firearm.

Sam’s Club employee Charles Currie said his head manager told him that employees were inside stocking the store at the time but no one saw the shooter.

“It was an incident outside that came inside the store and it got pretty bad, but she said no one [at the store] got pretty seriously injured,” Curry said.