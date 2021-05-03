21-year-old man dead after single car accident in Deltona

A 21-year-old man from Deltona died after he crashed his car into a tree early Sunday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Normandy Boulevard and Vercelli Street in Deltona. The victim was driving southbound on Normandy Boulevard when he passed another vehicle. The victim drove into the grass median and struck a tree.

The victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital and later died due to the crash, according to authorities.