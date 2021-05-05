Hilarious fumble: Here’s who Jacksonville Jaguars fans are confusing with Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, pose with a jersey before sitting down to answer questions from Jacksonville reporters.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is turning heads with her luscious locks and spitting image to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ recent No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, according to the New York Post.

The New York Post reported Georgia native Bella Martina plotted against Jaguars fans by dressing up in team attire at the airport and pretending to be Trevor Lawrence, who was previously a quarterback at Clemson University.

While Martina is not 6 feet, 6 inches tall, many fans took photos of her thinking she was Lawrence.

The Jaguars had the overall pick in the NFL draft after being the worst team in the league last year.

