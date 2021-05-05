Softball brawl ends in gunfire, Winter Haven police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A fistfight involving members of two softball teams ended with someone firing shots from their car, according to Winter Haven police.

Investigators said they were called to Polk State College DiamondPlex on Tuesday at 9:35 p.m. because of the fight between the teams.

Police said one of the players claimed they were “sucker-punched” by another player and said that is what started the fight. No one was badly hurt in the brawl.

Witnesses said the aggressor went to their vehicle and shots were fired from the vehicle as it drove by the parking area, according to a news release. Police said no one was hit by the gunfire, but they did find two vehicles that had been hit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Shane Ditty at 863-291-5752 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.