Volusia County schools opens online registration for free sports physicals

DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County parents can now register their student athlete for free sports physicals with AdventHealth, the district announced Wednesday.

Volusia County Public Schools said they will be taking appointments for June 3 through June 5. They are available to all VCPS student-athletes in middle and high school. The pre-participation physicals are to fill district requirements for those who wish to play sports in the upcoming school year.

Parents must register online for an appointment. They will be asked to report to the Daytona International Speedway on the day of their appointment and must follow health and safety measures implemented on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Families can sign up for a free physical using this link.