Volusia County School Board to consider policy making masks optional

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County School Board is moving closer to making masks optional in the classroom following a work session Tuesday where they agreed to consider the change.

The school board held a 3-hour work session Tuesday at 1 p.m. prior to the scheduled 5:30 p.m. regularly scheduled school board meeting.

[TRENDING: Private school won’t allow vaccine | Musk warns of deadly Mars mission | Look up! First supermoon of 2021]

Some of the board members argued that it should be up to parents and guardians whether their children should wear face coverings. Meanwhile, other board members said if the policy is rescinded they need to have the option to make them mandatory again in case there is another surge in coronavirus cases.

Ad

Board members told school staff to draft a policy that would make face masks optional for in-person learning beginning July 1. Currently, face coverings are required at Volusia County Public Schools.

The measure will still need a final vote by board members.

The school board has previously held work sessions about the face-covering policy.

The Volusia County school board held a workshop March 30 where the county health department gave suggestions on its mask mandate but a final decision was not made.