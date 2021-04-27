Central Florida leaders debate mask rules as state reports nearly 5,300 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County leaders are working on a phased approach to easing the county’s mask mandate and Mayor Jerry Demings plans to make a first announcement on what that could look like on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control announced new mask guidelines Tuesday, saying fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Demings said the first step in the county’s phased removal of its mask mandates will be to amend the rule to align with the CDC guidance. He has said previously that he would like to see at least 50% of Orange County’s population vaccinated before that happens.

Orange County hosted a medical town hall Monday with the goal of making sure people have the correct data to make an informed decision about their health.

“So when we asked ourselves, ‘What is the risk from the vaccine?’ The more important question is, ‘What is the risk from COVID-19 if you get COVID-19?’ And in almost all the situations when you present that equation, the risk from COVID-19 is far greater than the risk potentially from the vaccine,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Victor Herrera said.

In nearby Seminole County, elected leaders are debating Tuesday whether to set an end date for that county’s mask rules.

Commissioner Amy Lockhart is behind the proposal and said government mandates shouldn’t be in place indefinitely.

