90.8 grams of cocaine seized at drug bust in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – More than 90 grams of cocaine were seized at a drug bust in Melbourne on April 29, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they used two search warrants at different locations in south Melbourne.

One location was on the 1500 block of Harvard Circle and the other warrant was issued on the 1000 block of Polo Drive.

Officers said the search warrants were obtained in reference to the ongoing sale of illegal drugs.

Investigators said the following was seized at the drug bust:

90.8 grams of cocaine

598 grams of MDMA

44.6 grams of Mollie

11.9 grams of fentanyl

1,363 grams of marijuana

10 THC cartridges

15 naloxone sublingual strips

7 grams of Adderall

$30,728 in cash

Anthony Key, 56, of Melbourne is the only person who has been arrested so far.