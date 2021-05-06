Golfer arrested after sending sexual messages to officer posing as teen girl, police say

Professional golfer Daniel Bowling was arrested after sending sexual messages and trying to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, according to the Orlando Police Department.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Professional golfer Daniel Bowling was arrested after sending sexual messages and trying to meet up with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the 26-year-old man is facing charges including obscene communication, traveling to meet with a minor and attempted lewd and lascivious molestation.

Officers said Bowling contacted the decoy officer through AdChat at the beginning of April and the conversation turned sexual in nature on the first day.

Police said the conversation intensified quickly.

Officers arrested Bowling when he arrived to meet the decoy.

According to PGA.com, Bowling last played in a tour in 2016.