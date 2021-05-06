Justin Bieber to make tour stop at Amway Center in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – Calling all Beliebers!

Justin Bieber’s next tour will be making a stop at the Amway Center in Orlando next year.

The center announced on Thursday the singer will perform on April 22, 2022, as part of his “Justice World Tour.” The tour was previously scheduled for summer 2021, but it was ultimately pushed back due to varying COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, according to the artist’s website.

Amway Center’s website says tickets for Bieber’s concert will go on sale later this month.

Bieber’s latest album, “Justice,” was released on March 19, marking his sixth studio album. The album features the single “Holy,” which features Chance the Rapper.

The center announced in early April country music star Kane Brown would be performing later this year in December and is planning for the concert to be at 100% capacity.