Smoke alarms recalled because they might not alert owners to fire

WJXT is reporting smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold online and in retailers across the country are being recalled because they might not work as intended.

The recall was issued Thursday for certain models of the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarm and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarm due to a risk that they could fail to alert consumers to a fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recalled models include the 2040-DSR, 2050-DS10, 2060-ASR, 2070-VDSR and 2070-VASR smoke alarms, along with the 2070-VDSCR and 2070-VASCR combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms. The recall only applies to alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the device.

Roughly 226,000 recalled alarms were sold from May 2019 through September 2020 at brick-and-mortar retailers including Walmart and Home Depot, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon.com.

No injuries or deaths have been reported as a result of the issue, but the CPSC recommends that owners contact Kidde for replacements free of charge. The agency suggests that consumers continue using their recalled alarms until they install the replacement alarms.

Consumers can contact Kidde from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 844-796-9972. Recall claims can also be submitted online through the company’s website.