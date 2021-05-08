Lakeland man arrested for attempted murder, deputies say

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for four counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied home.

Deputies took into custody Javon Deshonn Harrison of Lakeland, who is being held in the Polk County Jail without bond. Harrison has a criminal history that includes a charge of aggravated battery, battery, a criminal traffic violation and a failure to appear, deputies said.

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the area of Fort Socrum Village Boulevard in unincorporated Lakeland concerning complaints of gun fire heard in the area. When deputies arrived, they found four uninjured victims.

One of the victims told the detectives he was outside in the driveway when a black Audi car parked near his residence, deputies said.

Harrison, who he recognized because they went to high school together, got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walked toward the victim, according to deputies. The driver of the Audi also got out of the vehicle and walked toward the victim and were pointing handguns at the victim, deputies said.

Harrison fired his hand gun at the victim several times, with bullets striking the home and driveway, before both he and the driver fled the area in the car, deputies said.

The victim told detectives that he believed Harrison tried to shoot him because Harrison believed the victim was involved in a prior incident the day before, according to deputies.

Detectives identified the driver of the Audi as 28-year-old Marcel Bruce of Lakeland, deputies said. Bruce is wanted on a PCSO warrant for attempted murder (4 counts) and shooting into an occupied home (F3). At this time, Bruce is believed to be in the Tampa area.

The investigation remains ongoing.