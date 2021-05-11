Orange County summer school teachers receive supply kits, surprises from A Gift For Teaching

With officials saying summer school enrollment is nearly double from previous years, A Gift For Teaching gave Orange County summer school teachers supply kits and extra surprises for their dedication this past year.

Five Orange County public schools were fully equipped with teacher supplies to help students have a successful summer, A Gift For Teaching announced.

[TRENDING: Boy charged with murder appears in court | Video: Man throws baby swans into cooler at Orlando park | Tiger spotted on front lawn still missing]

Ad

Officials have said more than 37,000 students are enrolled in Orange County Public Schools’ summer school this year and 1,500 teachers will be on hand to serve the students.

A Gift For Teaching delivers extra appreciation for summer school teachers (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“We are grateful to A Gift For Teaching for their many years of unwavering support of our teachers and students,” Barbara Jenkins, superintendent of Orange County Public Schools said. “These supplies will enhance student success during summer learning, which is critical after this challenging year.”

A Gift For Teaching officials said, “Teachers have always been caught in the middle — striving to provide the best education possible, with diminishing resources, for our community’s future leaders — but the pandemic has taken it to new levels. Add to that the thousands of families wondering how they will be able to afford to replenish the supplies their children will need to successfully continue learning.”

To be able to continue to supply teachers with what they need, A Gift For Teaching is asking for help by doubling all donations received through May 15 up to $10,000. To make a donation, visit www.AGiftForTeaching.org/double.