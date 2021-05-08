Family, community host free football training camp to honor slain high school player

ORLANDO, Fla. – Family and community members held a free football training camp at Barnett Park to honor the life of Dexter Rentz Jr.

Rentz would have been a sophomore playing for the University of Louisville’s football team, but the 18-year-old’s life was cut short after a shooting that left three others injured in Orlando’s Carver Shores community on Elese Street.

Instead of having another vigil, the family said they wanted to give back in a manner that suited honoring Rentz.

“It’s a beautiful day, and the community came out to show their support and we’re here having fun enjoying it,” said Dexter Rentz Sr., the father of the victim.

The training camp had different times where certain age groups got a chance to work with coaches and professional football players who came out to support the event.

“We want to leave this legacy, and we know that this is something that he would have been doing today if he was still here with us,” Boris Jackson said.

Orlando police are still following all leads in this case, but have not released a clear motive or any suspect information.

Family members said although getting the event together was a challenge, it was worth it.

“Through it all, it took more than I, myself, his dad and parents, teachers, coaches, churches -- we thank everyone. I mean, it was hard, but God brought us all here today, as you can see,” said Salisa Sinclair, who is the mother of the victim.

News 6 will continue to work with Orlando police as the investigation continues.

The family said they will continue to serve their community and honor their loved one.