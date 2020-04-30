Picture shows vehicle connected to shooting that killed Ocoee High football star

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police on Thursday released a photo of a vehicle that was used during a shooting that killed a star Ocoee High School football player and left three others injured Saturday night.

The grainy, black-and-white photo shows what appears to be some type of sedan driving westbound on Elese Street around 11:15 p.m. No further description of the vehicle was provided.

Police said the shooting was reported in the area around that time and when they arrived on scene, they saw two vehicles driving away and pursued both but later determined the second vehicle was not connected to the crime.

Dexter Rentz Jr., 18, was found in the other vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, records show. He was taken to an area hospital, where died.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting. Their names and ages have not been released.

Authorities said they don’t believe the crime was random but haven’t provided details on what led up to the gunfire. Rentz’s family members have said they don’t believe he was the intended target, adding that it happened after the 18-year-old attended a funeral for a friend.

Rentz was a standout senior on Ocoee High School’s football team who had received a full scholarship to play for the University of Louisville.

His father described him as a model son who mentored so many in his community.

“They took a beautiful human being from the world, man. He was going to impact a lot of people. As you can see, he had already did that - even in his death,” Rentz’s father said.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 Crimeline reward for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 with information about the case and remain anonymous.