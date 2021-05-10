Orange County officials expecting thousands more students in summer school this year

Single desks are spaced out in a classroom after being delivered in view of the reopening of the school year, at the Augusto High School, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Schools in Italy are scheduled to reopen Sept. 14 after over 5 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – On June 2, Orange County Public Schools will welcome nearly four times the amount of students usually seen for its summer school program, education officials said.

Scott Howat, Chief Communications Officer for Orange County Public Schools, said the district has more than 180 schools participating in summer school and 37,000 students. Typically, he said, they’ve seen about 10,000 students in the past.

[TRENDING: 13-year-old Fla. girl found dead | Woman confesses to murder but avoids prison | DeSantis signs unemployment, vaping bills]

Ad

Howat told News 6 they attribute the jump in students to those needing to catch up who are behind, or others wanting to accelerate.

“This is obviously a big, a big number for us and we’re excited about it. We’re happy that our students are doing it, we’re going to try to do everything we can to make the summer exciting and fun for them,” Howat said.

Even with the increase in numbers, Howat said they have enough teachers.

He said they’ve been working with the teachers and are doing some job sharing, where teachers may split the week with another teacher, to help attract the number of teachers needed.