Silver alert issued for missing Marion County man with dementia

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they’re looking for a missing man who has dementia.

James Woodrow Parsley left from SE 16th Avenue in Ocala around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a black 1999 Nissan pickup truck bearing Florida license plate number Y23SNG.

Parsley’s license was revoked for his own safety due to his dementia diagnosis, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unknown what Parsley was wearing at the time or which direction he headed.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has blue eyes and gray hair. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.