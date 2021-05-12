House passes bill to make Pulse a national memorial, heads to senate

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to make Pulse nightclub a national memorial site.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Darren Soto, Rep. Val Demings and Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The bill will now head to the U.S. Senate.

If passed, the bill states the site shall not require or permit federal funds to be used for any purpose related to the site.

“Orlando Strong is more than just a slogan. It is a promise to support each other and to never forget those we lost and those who were injured on that tragic night. By establishing Pulse as a National Memorial, we will honor their memories and remind ourselves of that promise,” Demings said.

The designation states the site would not be part of the National Park system.

In June 2020, Soto, Demings and Murphy attempted to pass a similar bill with one difference, the site would have been part of the National Park System in that version.

On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed in the mass shooting at the nightclub.