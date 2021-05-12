Titusville police to provide update, video, photos in deadly home invasion

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police on Wednesday will release new information in a deadly home invasion, including video and photos of persons of interest in the homicide case, officials said.

Authorities will hold a news conference at 10:45 a.m. at the Titusville Police Department.

The announcement comes two days after Curtis Murray Jr., 34, was shot and killed at a home in the 500 block of Rock Pit Road.

Police said Murray and a juvenile were held at gunpoint by two intruders who tried to steal their belongings.

According to police, the evidence shows Murray was shot during a fight with the culprits, who fled the scene and remain at large.

Police said Murray was targeted and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.