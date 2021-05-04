Man pointed airsoft gun at woman, her toddler during road rage incident, Titusville police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police arrested a man Monday after they say he pointed an airsoft gun at a mother and her toddler in an act of road rage.

Police said they were called by the woman who claimed she was threatened while driving along Cheney Highway. The victim said the car in front of her, a Dodge Dart, slammed on its brakes and stopped in a turning lane at an intersection, according to the arrest report.

When the victim went to pass the car on the passenger side of the Dodge Dart, the driver — later identified as Kyle Willis — pointed a gun at her, records show. The woman said her 2-year-old daughter was in the car at the time. She told police she hit her brakes and allowed the other car to drive off to avoid further issues but managed to take a picture of the license plate.

Police said they tracked the car back to Willis. When an officer confronted Willis, police said the 21-year-old admitted to pointing an airsoft gun at the victim. He claimed, according to the report, that the woman was tailgating him and that he braked in the road in an attempt to get her to back off.

Willis told the officer that the victim had swerved at him as she tried to pass him and said that is when he rolled down his passenger side windows and pointed the pellet gun at the mother, according to the report. The man said he was unaware there was a toddler in the car, according to police.

Officers confiscated the airsoft gun and arrested Willis on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.