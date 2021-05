SANFORD, Fla. – A teenager was shot Thursday night in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting was reported in the 2000 block of Sipes Avenue in Midway, north of the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

Seminole County sheriff’s officials said the teen, believed to be 14 or 15, was in stable condition.

No other details have been released.