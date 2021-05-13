Shooting reported at apartment complex near Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A reported shooting is under investigation Thursday at an apartment complex in Orange County.
The shooting was reported at La Aloma Apartments at Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue near Winter Park.
A person was rushed to a hospital, but details about the incident have not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Check back for updates.
Orange County crime scene investigators have been at the La Aloma Apartments for hours. We know someone was rushed to the hospital from this building around midnight after deputies got multiple calls reporting shots fired. We’ll bring you updates as soon as we get them. pic.twitter.com/AZ0usiIQIO— Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) May 13, 2021