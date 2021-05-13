Clear icon
Shooting reported at apartment complex near Winter Park

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting at La Aloma

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Orange County
Crime
Shooting
Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A reported shooting is under investigation Thursday at an apartment complex in Orange County.

The shooting was reported at La Aloma Apartments at Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue near Winter Park.

A person was rushed to a hospital, but details about the incident have not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back for updates.

