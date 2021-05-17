9,000 swing sets recalled due to possible faulty attachment

Around 9,000 swing sets have been recalled due to a possible faulty attachment, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Around 9,000 swing sets have been recalled due to a possible faulty attachment, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC said this includes Backyard Discovery Big Brutus swing set, Little Brutus swing set and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets.

Officials said the attachment connecting the swing hanger to the top tube could fail.

[TRENDING: Joel Greenberg enters guilty plea | Meet the new Miss Universe | Tiger spotted on front lawn finally located]

Ad

The product codes recalled include 03/2019-O, 02/2020-T, 03/2020-T, 04/2020-T, 05/2020-O and 07/2020-O.

The manufacture dates are from March 2019 through July 2020, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can find the manufacture code and manufacture date on the label on the leg of the swing set.

Anyone who bought a recalled swing set should stop using it and call Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit.

The phone number is 800-856-4445.

Officials said Leisure Time Products is contacting anyone who bought the product.

The company has received three reports of the attachment failing, although none resulted in injuries.

These products have also been sold online through Amazon, Home Depot and Lowes.