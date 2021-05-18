Fight between neighbors ends in gunfire, Volusia deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A shouting match between neighbors in DeLand ended with gunfire and a woman’s arrest on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lynette Collina, 65, was arrested after investigators said she fired a gun seven times following a fight with a neighbor through their shared fence.

Records show deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of Cliff Street around 8:30 p.m. for reports of an active shooter. Deputies spoke with one of the victims who said Collina had been screaming at his children, according to the arrest report.

The two neighbors exchanged words and, according to the victim, Collina shouted, “I’ve got something for your (expletive),” before firing her gun at least seven times.

Investigators said deputies made several announcements over a loudspeaker to get Collina and her husband to exit their home, but the pair did not come outside. Eventually, deputies said they made contact with Collina’s son who was then able to convince his parents to leave their homes peacefully. According to the arrest report, their son also advised that the neighbors have had several “petty” fights in the past.

Collina told deputies that the disagreement started when she was on her back patio and she heard a child next door say “shut up.” Records show, Collina said that she playfully replied “shut up” back and then heard an adult man reply back to her “shut the (expletive) up.”

According to the report, Collina said she went back inside after that exchange. She added that she did not have a gun outside and never fired any rounds, though she did admit to owning 15 firearms between herself and her husband. Records show the woman also denied hearing any gunfire. Deputies noted in their report that she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

A DeLand police sergeant who lives in the neighborhood told deputies that he heard the gunfire as did another neighbor.

Collina was arrested and taken to the Volusia County jail. She faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

