Sore loser? Softball player ejected from game clips fellow player with his car, deputies say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – A 21-year-old softball player is accused of intentionally clipping another player with his car after leaving an adult softball game in a huff, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A Lake County deputy was watching a softball game Monday night at Cales Park in Fruitland Park when they saw a Dodge Challenger driving at a high speed down Century Avenue in a reckless manner. The deputy reported they could hear the tires screeching and the vehicle suddenly turned toward a woman walking in the grass. The deputy said the vehicle looked to be inches from hitting her.

The deputy asked the woman if she was OK or knew the person behind the wheel. The vehicle clipped the side of the woman’s leg near her hip, according to the report.

The woman said the driver was Andrew Gonzalez, 21, and he was one of the softball players who was ejected from a game, according to the report. The report does not state why Gonzalez was ejected from the game.

The victim said Gonzalez was upset and intentionally turned his vehicle toward her. The deputy informed dispatch and provided a vehicle description.

Soon after, another deputy located the Challenger and stopped the vehicle.

Gonzalez told the deputy he was upset and wanted to rush home to cool off but denied trying to hit the victim with his car, according to the arrest report. He used an expletive to describe how the victim was acting that night, the report shows.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The arrest report did not state if Gonzalez was on the winning or losing team the day of his arrest.

