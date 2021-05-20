Hispanic leader teams up with college, hospital to mitigate racial disparities among COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, a sign is pasted into an upper window at Pfizer manufacturing center in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology, Saturday, May 8, 2021 by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. The new contract, which has the backing of the EU member states, will entail not only the production of the vaccines, but also making sure that all the essential components should be sourced from the EU. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Florida Technical College Kissimmee campus will host a free COVID-19 vaccine event Friday with Spanish-speaking staff on site.

The vaccine event is a partnership with AdventHealth and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in an effort to mitigate some racial disparities among vaccinations.

The shots are free and will be offered Friday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3831 West Vine St. The site is offering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, which are available to anyone over 12 years old. Those under 18 must have a parental or guardian consent.

“Part of our mission at FTC is making it a priority to keep our students, staff and communities safe,” FTC President Dr. James Michael Burkett said in a statement. “By hosting this event in partnership with AdventHealth, we hope to help address vaccine hesitancy by instilling confidence in our community with the information they need to make an informed decision. To further ease that process and improve access to the vaccine, we chose to host the event in the heart of Osceola County, where Hispanics make up more than half of the county’s population.”

According to recent Centers for Disease Control data, Latinos make up 29% of COVID-19 cases and Latinos make up 18.6% of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

More than 159,000 people in Osceola County have had at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. State data also shows more than 45,500 Osceola County residents have tested positive for the disease.

To register for the vaccination event, click or tap here.