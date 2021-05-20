State Attorney says Winter Garden man convicted of killing family in 1975 can test DNA evidence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 45 years waiting for execution William “Tommy” Zeigler will be granted the DNA evidence his attorneys have sought for years that they say could clear his name.

Zeigler, now 75, was convicted of killing his wife, in-laws and fourth person at the Winter Garden furniture store owned by his family on Christmas Eve 1975.

For the last two decades, the death row inmate has begged the courts for DNA testing on clothing, finger nail clippings and other physical evidence that he says would prove his innocence. This week, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell agreed to release the evidence Zeigler seeks. His attorneys have agreed to pay for the testing that wasn’t available when he was convicted.

The Tampa Bay Times was the first to report the state attorney’s agreement to grant the request. The news outlet has been reporting on Florida’s repeated refusals to grant modernized DNA testing for death row inmates, including Zeigler.

The evidence is stored in Orlando in a humidity-controlled vault, reports The Associated Press.

After his second request for the evidence in 2001, Zeigler obtained limited tests, which appeared to support his story that he was a victim of a robbery at his furniture store.

But until now he has been denied more advanced testing of the blood-stained clothes, fingernail scrapings and guns. Worrell’s predecessor Aramis Ayala also previously denied the request. The new Ninth Judicial State Attorney took office in January.

A judge must still approve the DNA testing before it moves forward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.