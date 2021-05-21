Friday marks final day to receive vaccine at Orange County Convention Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After opening in December to administer COVID-19 vaccinations when they first became available to Floridians, the Orange County Convention Center is wrapping up its operations Friday.

The convention center will offer doses throughout Friday and first doses to those 12 to 15 years old. The county’s website says those who receive first doses at the OCCC will be able to receive the second dose at another location.

[TRENDING: Fiancé arrested in tattoo worker’s homicide | Why’s it so windy in Fla. right now? | ‘Smart cookie:’ Girl wiped slime on kidnapping suspect]

Ad

Ahead of the site’s closure, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County wrapped up first doses at the end of April.

Today is Day 123 and our LAST DAY of our COVID19 Vaccination event @OCCC !



With today’s appointments, we should surpass the 280,000 dose administered milestone here at convention center since Dec. 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9G9O2pVp9K — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) May 21, 2021

Testing also wrapped up at the location last weekend, with the spokeman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management saying the site had served its intent.

“Over 400,000 tests have been administered at the site. They have done a commendable job,” Mike Jachles said. “It really served a great intent and now with other places offering testing and with the vaccines, it was just the right moment to transition.”

The convention center vaccination site is closing as it transitions back to an event center.

Ad

If you’d like to go to the OCCC Friday, appointments are required for the site and can be made by going to ocfl.net/vaccine. The link also highlights other vaccination sites in the area, many of which don’t require appointments.