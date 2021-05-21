Osceola deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park in Kissimmee on May 19 after Jaime Ashanti Major had not been seen since around 3 p.m. that day.

She is described as being 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds.

Major was last seen wearing a bright, multi-colored jacket with black shorts that have a white stripe down the side and yellow Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 348-2222.